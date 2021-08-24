At a scrimmage game in Texas, a high school lineman picks up a defender and body slams him.

This weekend is the start of high school football in Texas, which means scrimmages are finally over. Last week, a scrimmage in the Brazos Valley area of the state resembled a professional wrestling audition.

Last Thursday, the Caldwell Hornets played the Lexington Eagles in a scrimmage. Caldwell’s right tackle ran the Lexington defensive end into the ground on a running play to the left side of the field on one particular play. The offensive lineman then grabbed up the defender off the ground, lifted him upside down in the air, and tossed him back to the ground.

On Twitter, a video of the incident was posted, however the tweet has since been deleted. A snapshot of the video was captured in this SEC Country report.

The Lexington defender appeared to get up and was not harmed during the play, according to reports. The offensive lineman was neither punished or expelled on the play.

Caldwell and Lexington are located east of Austin and west of Bryan-College Station. Caldwell begins its varsity regular season at Manor Tech on Friday, while Lexington goes to West.

Football has taken extra efforts to prevent injuries, especially brain traumas, at all levels, from elementary school to the NFL. In Texas, where some of the best high school football in the country is played, safety is crucial.

Before they may coach football in Texas, all football coaches must complete “tackle training” approved by the state’s regulating organization and be certified.

The state also hopes to avoid incidents like the one that occurred in South Texas last fall, when a player who had been expelled from a game rushed the field and assaulted the referee. That player came off the bench and caught the referee off guard, lifting him up and body slamming him.

After that, there was a scuffle, and the player was taken away by police. For the referee, a trolley was wheeled onto the field.

The Edinburg High defensive lineman was having a fantastic season and was expected to be one of the best wrestlers in the state.

The Edinburg school district barred the Bobcats from participating in the state playoffs after that incident.

