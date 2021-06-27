At a match versus Belgium, three Danish supporters were infected with the Delta coronavirus.

According to the FDA, 29 cases of infection have been reported in connection with three European Championship matches held on Danish soil.

The news comes just two days before Denmark takes on Wales in a last-16 match in Amsterdam, a match that Danish fans will be able to attend but Welsh fans will not.

Although the two countries are not on Holland’s safe country list, inhabitants of the European Union and the Schengen area are exempt from the admission procedures and quarantine requirements.

Fans of Denmark can avoid quarantine in Holland if they spend less than 12 hours there.

Following the UK’s exit from the EU, the same exemption does not apply to supporters of Wales.

Three people who attended the Denmark-Belgium game at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium on June 17 were infected independently, according to Anette Lykke Petri, director of the Danish Agency for Patient Safety.

“The three sick people have all separately stated that the battle has been the place of infection,” Petri told Danish broadcaster TV 2 News.

“We would like to have screened everyone since there must be one or more sources of infection somewhere.”

The three affected people’ close contacts, as well as their near contacts, are in isolation, according to Petri, and a PCR test has been recommended.

Fans who saw the game from specific sections of the stadium have been invited to test, but they are not being isolated.

Dr. Zoran Bahtijarevic, the chief medical officer for Euro 2020, addressed the topic of fan safety in the face of coronavirus before the Danish Agency for Patient Safety released their results on the Denmark-Belgium game.

“There are no situations in life where you can be completely safe, but I believe that watching a game in a stadium is safe. (This is a brief piece.)