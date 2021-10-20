At a critical juncture for the ECB, Germany’s central bank chief will resign.

The Bundesbank announced Wednesday that Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany’s central bank and a vocal opponent of Europe’s lax monetary policies, will step down at the end of the year after a decade at the helm.

His retirement comes as the European Central Bank grapples with challenging questions about its future monetary policy and as official coalition talks to create the next German government begin.

Weidmann, who has been the head of the Bundesbank since May 2011 and is a member of the ECB’s 25-member governing council, is to leave down on December 31 for “personal reasons,” according to a statement released by the Frankfurt-based organization.

His term was set to finish in April 2027, but in a letter to colleagues, he stated that “after ten years, it is time to begin a new chapter.”

The ECB is under pressure to respond to increasing inflation in the eurozone as Weidmann steps away, and it will soon have to determine when to wind down its huge pandemic-era stimulus program.

Despite their “often difficult debates” in recent years, Weidmann, who frequently fought with ECB leadership while in office, complimented ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Lagarde said she appreciated Weidmann’s choice and praised his “willingness to find compromise” in a statement.

Lagarde has recently stated that the ECB should not “overreact” in the face of “transitory” inflationary forces that have seen inflation surge well beyond the bank’s two-percent target.

However, in his farewell letter, Weidmann, who is known for being a hawk, emphasized that the ECB’s plan “must not lose sight of future inflation concerns.”

According to Weidmann, crisis response measures were only “proportionate for the crises they were supposed to address.”

He went on to say that stability could only be attained if “monetary policy sticks to its narrow mandate and does not follow fiscal policy or the markets.”

According to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, the early conclusion of Weidmann’s tenure could “push the argument within the ECB a bit more in a dovish direction.”

“But only a little. He isn’t the only hawk on the ECB’s board of governors “Schmieding expressed his thoughts.

The departure of the Bundesbank president will be a headache for the parties negotiating a new German government, which will most certainly choose Weidmann’s successor.

During Angela Merkel’s time as German chancellor, the outgoing Bundesbank president symbolized the country’s tough stance on inflation.

The liberal FDP has backed a more conservative monetary policy orientation than the Social Democrats and Greens among the parties involved in the discussions.

