At a contentious German factory, Tesla hosts a “Giga Fest.”

Tesla is throwing out all the brakes Saturday to win over opponents of the electric carmaker’s controversial new “gigafactory” near Berlin, with a huge wheel, music, and an appearance by CEO Elon Musk.

Construction of the facility began two years ago under an extraordinary procedure approved by authorities, but pushback from residents over environmental concerns has slowed final approval.

On the day of the event, several local neighbors have organised a counter-protest to show their opposition to the plant.

Musk will attend the “Giga Fest,” where the business has set up a huge wheel, techno music, and veggie food trucks — an event modeled after Berlin, Europe’s party city.

Thousands are anticipated to attend, with locals being given first priority on Tesla’s invitation list, which was announced earlier this week.

Fans of the brand expressed their enthusiasm on social media in the days leading up to the event. “We’re heading to Gigafest. I’m ecstatic to see what they’ve accomplished in my hometown “One was tweeted.

Opponents of the project are planning a different kind of welcome. Protest organizers said, “Let’s take to the streets against this environmental disaster pushed by politicians.”

After getting preliminary approval under a specific procedure, Tesla commenced building at the Gruenheide site in 2019.

Despite the fact that construction is nearly complete, local officials are still assessing the factory’s environmental impact.

Some residents were outraged by the special treatment given to the firm, who were concerned about the plant’s potential impact on the water supply and wildlife.

Opponents have sent petitions, organized protests, and gone to court to try to stop the project, with the help of NGOs.

The Green League advocacy group previously stated, “Tesla must follow the same procedures as other corporations.”

Last year, development at the Tesla site was temporarily halted when NGOs sought an injunction to protect the natural habitat of endangered lizards and snakes during their winter hibernation.

The deadline for a residents’ consultation, which is part of the approval procedure, is October 14.

Final approval cannot be provided until the survey is done, and production at the factory will not be allowed to begin until then.

Even at that time, the state environment ministry in Brandenburg, where the facility is located, informed AFP that “no date has been set” for the authorization.

Despite local opposition, the project was finished in record time, replacing a section of pine woodland with a massive concrete-paved expanse.