Astros vs. Braves 2021 World Series Prediction, Betting Odds, and TV Schedule

The Houston Astros are slight favorites to win the 2021 World Series over the Atlanta Braves. While Houston had a significantly stronger regular season before capturing the American League pennant for the third time in five years, Atlanta has what it takes to win its first title in 26 years.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Houston has -150 odds to win the Fall Classic in Game 1. The Braves are -125 underdogs in this game.

With a 95-67 record, the Astros won the AL West and earned the No. 2 seed in the AL. The Braves won their fourth NL East title in a row, but they had the fewest victories of any MLB postseason club with an 88-73 record.

Both clubs needed four games to win their respective division series and six games to win their respective championship series.

Houston was carried to another World Series by the best offense in baseball. In nine of their ten postseason games, the Astros have scored at least five runs, averaging 6.7 runs per game. In the playoffs, Houston is hitting.281/.353/.443.

With.250/.319/.407 splits, the Braves have only scored 4.0 runs per game. Atlanta relied on their pitching staff to make the franchise’s first World Series participation in over two decades, facing difficult pitching staffs from the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the playoffs, Atlanta’s 3.41 ERA is more than a full run better than Houston’s. The Braves have a lot more consistent rotation, which might be the difference in the year’s final series.

Atlanta’s Game 1 starter will be Charlie Morton. In each of his three playoff outings, the veteran has given up exactly two runs, and the last time he gave up more than three runs was on Aug. 24. Morton has made 15 playoff appearances in his career, including two as part of Houston’s rotation in 2017 and 2018.

In 43 innings, Morton, Max Fried, and Ian Anderson have combined for a 3.27 ERA.

In Game 1, Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros. In Game 5 of the ALCS, the left-hander bounced back from a couple of subpar outings to produce eight outstanding innings of one-run ball. During the regular season, Valdez had a 3.14 ERA, which was better than Morton’s 3.34 ERA.

The Astros will be missing their ace pitcher due to Lance McCullers Jr.'s injury. Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, and Zack Greinke are all expected to start in the World Series. In his one playoff start, Urquidy gave up five runs in 1.2 innings.