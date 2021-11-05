Astros’ Roster To Be Overhauled Next Season, According To MLB Rumors

The Houston Astros have high hopes for the World Series in 2021.

Last season, Carlos Correa was one of the names that jumped out. The 27-year-old had plenty of reasons to perform well in the finals, but he was unable to do so due to Jose Altuve and Alex Bergman’s dominance.

Despite coming off a 7-WAR season, Correa is the only shortstop in the league with five seasons of 20 home runs and a.250 or better batting average since his arrival.

As things stand today, it appears that the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year will have to find a new MLB home.

Given his credentials, numerous teams will undoubtedly want to obtain his signature.

The Astros will, of course, make every effort to keep him. This was made obvious by none other than Astros franchise owner Jim Crane in October. However, if Correa wishes to remain in Houston, there is a dilemma.

It would take a lot to persuade Correa. Last year, the Astros offered him a five-year, $125 million contract, but it’s unclear if that’s anywhere close to what the shortstop is owed.

Pundits believe he is looking for a $300 million contract, which might turn off Crane and the Astros.

Furthermore, it is clear that Correa would be better served playing somewhere and flourishing.

Houston has never been known for making good offers to players before they hit the open market.

Gerrit Cole and George Springer are two examples of those who received better income elsewhere. Correa is more likely to follow in his footsteps.

The Astros’ offseason will be somewhat interesting, as they are anticipated to return with a completely revamped lineup.

Correa’s departure may appear to be a major blow. However, there are several up-and-coming hitters in the Astros lineup, such as Jeremy Pea, who might fill the vacuum.

However, with only one hole to fill, the Astros will have a busy winter ahead of them.