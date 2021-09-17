Aston Villa has received a double boost ahead of their Premier League match against Everton.

After finishing their quarantine periods in Croatia, Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez may be available for Aston Villa’s match against Everton this weekend.

After being away on international duty with Argentina, there were uncertainties about whether or not the Villa duo would be in contention to play against the Blues, but they now have a chance to do so.

Martinez and Buendia were sent home early after their country’s World Cup qualifier against Brazil was called off due to health officials’ objections, and they have been training in Croatia since then.

The Argentinian couple will not have to quarantine at a UK hotel upon their return due to Croatia’s position as a green list country, and might thus appear this weekend.

Despite being away from the first-team squad, both players have continued to practice and will now be examined ahead of tomorrow’s encounter at Villa Park.

Villa manager Dean Smith provided an update on their position, saying, “We expect them to join us tomorrow morning (Saturday) and I will assess it then and decide if they will be part or not.”

“We have their daily activity numbers,” says the narrator. That information is forwarded to the performance department and then to the coaches.

“They’re in good physical shape, which is all we need to know. I’ll look into it in the morning and postpone it until tomorrow.”