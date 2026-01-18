Aston Villa Challenge Awaits as Arsenal Eyes FA Cup Progress

Arsenal’s head coach, Renée Slegers, has set the tone ahead of the team’s upcoming FA Cup fourth-round clash with Aston Villa, stressing the need for clinical finishing after a frustrating start to the new year. In her matchday programme notes, Slegers reflected on the club’s recent form and the challenges that lie ahead as the Gunners aim to revive their FA Cup hopes.

After a challenging return to action in 2026, where Arsenal was held to a goalless draw by Manchester United despite dominating possession, Slegers acknowledged the difficulty of finding rhythm following the winter break. “It’s always tough to regain momentum after such a long break,” she said, adding that while the squad had chances, they failed to capitalize. “We’ve drawn too many games that should’ve been wins, but we continue to create opportunities, and that’s a positive we’ll build on.”

With Arsenal striving for silverware in five different competitions this season, the FA Cup remains a top priority. “It’s a competition that has a lot of history for us, but we know our recent performances have not been good enough,” Slegers explained. “We’re determined to get back to our best and take every opportunity to lift a trophy this year.”

Importance of Clinical Finishing

Looking ahead to the match against Aston Villa, Slegers stressed the importance of being more clinical in front of goal. Arsenal’s earlier encounter with Villa this season had ended in frustration, with the Gunners failing to kill off the game despite an early lead. “We scored early, but we didn’t manage to finish them off, and that allowed Villa to create late chances. That can’t happen again,” she said, calling for her players to be more ruthless this time around.

Slegers also praised the team’s response in training, noting that they had regained much of the sharpness that was missing in their draw with Manchester United. “Our training sessions this week have been excellent,” she said. “The rhythm is back, and I’m confident we’ll see that hard work pay off on the pitch.”

In her programme notes, Slegers also highlighted the ongoing Block by Block project, a community initiative that is bringing fans and players together. “I’ve loved seeing the products of the first few workshops,” she said. “It’s exciting to see where we’ll go next with this project, and I can’t wait to keep building and evolving together.”

As Arsenal looks to overcome Aston Villa and progress in the FA Cup, the team’s mentality is clear: focus on clinical finishing, build on recent training, and continue striving for silverware in what is shaping up to be a busy season. “COYG!” Slegers concluded, rallying the fans and players alike for the challenge ahead.