Assuming He’ll Be Traded For Three Lakers Players, a Kings legend recalls.

Chris Webber believed he was destined to be a Laker at one time during his NBA career.

Webber and the Sacramento Kings were among the most ferocious Western Conference foes the Los Angeles Lakers faced in the 2000s.

Things would have been quite different, according to “C-Web,” if one of his former teams, the Washington Bullets, had given his chosen trade destination, the Lakers, somewhere in the 1990s.

Webber reportedly told Jason Jones of The Athletic, “They (the Bullets) intended to banish me to Sacramento.” “That’s exactly what it was.”

Webber said, “I assumed there was going to be a trade for Elden Campbell, Eddie Jones, and Nick Van Exel for me with the Lakers.” “I had hoped to visit there.”

After being branded a problem both on and off the court, the Bullets eventually finalised Webber’s trade to the Sacramento Kings in May 1998.

What was supposed to be a form of punishment for Webber, on the other hand, turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

The Kings’ talisman ended up being the dominant power forward, a stacked club that almost made it to the NBA Finals in 2002 if Robert Horry’s game-winning three-point shot in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals hadn’t saved them.

Trading for Webber effectively lost the Bullets a chance to choose future NBA MVPs like Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash.

Despite being renowned for his brilliant time with the Kings, Webber reportedly claimed that his favorite time playing basketball was with Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“A.I. [Iverson] is the most talented athlete I’ve ever seen. “Period,” the five-time NBA All-Star told The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “He’s the best player I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing with. Period. And I wish I could have gone [to Philadelphia]sooner – I wish I could have gone with a healthy knee.”

“With the Sixers, I averaged the most points,” he added. “It made me happy, but it also irritated me because I believe I could have given him seven or eight more points. It was a pleasure to collaborate with him. When I think of Philly fans, I think of how they get a bad rap, but they showed me love when they shouldn’t have. They didn’t have to show me when they didn’t have to.”