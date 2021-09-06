Assassinations in Israel by a mob Families come together in grief, but the schism persists.

Two Israeli men, one Jewish and the other Arab, who both lost close relatives in sectarian mob violence have united in their grief, but their opposing approaches to justice expose a fundamental gap.

Both are mourning loved ones who were slain in the mixed city of Lod during the recent Gaza war, when Israel was torn apart by inter-communal rioting.

Malek Hassuna, an Arab, said his 31-year-old son Mussa, a scrap metal trader, was killed on May 10 by Jewish vigilantes, leaving behind a wife and three children.

Yigal Yehoshua, 56, an electrician, was killed a day later when a rain of stones hit his car, according to Effi Yehoshua, who is Jewish. His wife and two children survived him.

Yigal’s murder has been linked to seven Arab suspects, according to authorities.

Four Jewish suspects were detained in connection with Mussa’s death, but they were later freed with no charges filed.

“This is not justice,” Hassuna, 62, said, recalling how he was grieving the death of his son when he learned of Yigal’s death at work.

Hassuna told AFP, “Yigal was my friend.”

“Your anguish is my pain,” he said he told Yigal’s heartbroken family when he visited them.

The two grieving guys started exchanging voice notes and messages.

“Every time the incision opens, it hurts,” Yehoshua, 58, told AFP months later while sitting on Hassuna’s couch. It tries to heal, but it reopens, and Malek’s wound isn’t healing either.”

Both men claim that their relatives travelled freely between the Jewish and Arab neighborhoods of Lod, a working-class city of 80,000 people.

About a third of the population are Arab Israeli citizens, descendants of Palestinians who stayed after Israel’s creation in 1948.

For years, Jews and Arabs coexisted in Lod, despite Arab citizens’ complaints about unfair housing and land treatment.

The quiet was shattered in May when Arab rioters and Jewish vigilantes unleashed unprecedented violence that left synagogues smoldering, Muslim gravestones damaged, and cars burnt along the city’s streets.

Tensions have risen across the country when Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem in response to worshippers throwing rocks and explosives.

When Gaza’s Islamist rulers, Hamas, fired rockets and Israel pummeled the blockaded area with intensive airstrikes, the conflict erupted.

“In 70 years, Lod has never seen something like this,” Yehoshua remarked.

Two West Bank Palestinians and five Israeli citizens were among the Arab suspects indicted in Yigal’s death, according to police.

The defendants allegedly threw rocks through Yigal’s car windows, cracking his skull and causing fatal brain damage, according to the allegations.

Effi Yehoshua stated that he is a regular attendee. Brief News from Washington Newsday.