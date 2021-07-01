Ashleigh Barty, the top seed, recognizes the need for improvement.

Despite not being at her best, world number one Ashleigh Barty was pleased to come through a tough second-round match with Anna Blinkova at Wimbledon.

In a 6-4 6-3 victory, the 25-year-old battled on serve, being broken twice in the first set before rallying to win in one hour and 30 minutes.

Despite nine double faults, Barty’s talent and offensive drive paid off as she advanced to the third round of the All England Club for the third consecutive tournament, despite nine double faults that the Australian attributed to “a few technical stuff.”

“There were a couple things that didn’t feel quite right, but that is half the battle in sport – being able to find a way when it isn’t feeling so great,” Barty, who will face unseeded Katerina Siniakova next, said.

“I felt like I was able to bring the good stuff when I was up against the wall, but it wasn’t always there.” Now we have another chance to work on it on the practice court in order to provide some excellent stuff in the third round.”

Despite the fact that this was only Barty’s second match since retiring in the second round of Roland Garros due to a hip ailment, her movement appeared to be fine throughout a close encounter on Centre Court.

While the top seed hit 33 winners, she also made 33 unforced errors, but she persevered in her quest to follow in the footsteps of Evonne Goolagong, who won the first of her two Wimbledon singles titles at the age of 19 in 1971.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of that victory, Barty, who, like her mentor, is an indigenous Australian, is dressed in a replica of her compatriot’s famed attire from her maiden title victory.

“It’s a legacy of potential in my perspective because I feel the way she approached her tennis and the matches at Wimbledon, it was courageous and entering into the unknown,” Barty remarked when asked about the significance of that victory.

