Ashleigh Barty and Coco Gauff advance at Wimbledon, as Elina Svitolina withdraws.

Elina Svitolina says her career has taken a turn for the worse after becoming the most high-profile Wimbledon victim to date.

Magda Linette, the third seed, knocked out the third seed in the second round with a 6-3 6-4 victory in just over an hour.

In 2019, the Ukrainian reached the semi-finals of the SW19 tournament and then advanced to the final four of the US Open a few months later.

However, she has struggled since the coronavirus epidemic, reaching the fourth round in only one of the five grand slams she has competed in since then.

“When you play a grand slam, there are a lot of different kinds of stresses all of the time,” Svitolina said. “It can be difficult to deal with at times, but it’s all part of the job, and it’s all part of the grand slam.

“You must be brave, strive to be kind to yourself, and overcome your anxieties and obstacles.

“I was probably not psychologically fresh enough to do that today. I’ve been on the road for years and have encountered a variety of circumstances. But right now in my career, I wouldn’t say things are going well.

“It’s a difficult period, to be sure, but I’ve been in similar positions before in my career. And it’s how you bounce back from bad losses and difficult situations in your career.”

Ashleigh Barty, the world number one, was content to make it through without having to play her best tennis.

“A few things didn’t feel quite right today,” Barty remarked after defeating Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-3. Being able to find a way when things aren’t going well is half the battle in sports.

“I felt like I could bring the good things when I was up against the wall. It simply wasn’t present all of the time.

“Now we have another chance to work on it on the practice court and try to bring some good stuff in the third round.”

French. (This is a brief piece.)