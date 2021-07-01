Ashleigh Barty advances to the third round of Wimbledon by defeating Anna Blinkova.

With a 6-4 6-3 victory against Anna Blinkova, world number one Ashleigh Barty recovered from a poor start to get to the third round at Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old battled with her serve at times and was broken twice in the first set, but she rallied to win in one hour and 30 minutes.

Barty’s class and offensive attitude eventually shone through, as she advanced to the third round at the All England Club for the third time in a row, with lots more to come from the Australian.

Blinkova, who was playing on Centre Court for the first time, got off to a strong start after easing past Timea Babos on Tuesday for only her second ever win at the Championships.

As her opening game was held, the 22-year-old was not scared to play her shots, and she eventually claimed a surprising break.

Barty struck a streak of double faults to aid the Russian’s cause before her nerves began to show as the top seed was able to break back almost immediately courtesy to three unforced errors by her opponent.

Blinkova, eager to enjoy her time on the big stage, showed amazing grit to hold after being down 0-40 but had chances on her serve.

It was just a matter of time before Barty got his hands on one, and reacting swiftly to a drop shot allowed the 2020 French Open champion to thump a winner at the net for a 4-3 lead.

With two more double faults and a poorly executed slice shot, serve proved to be a problem for one of the favourites for the title.

Coach Craig Tyzzer was spotted shaking his head when Barty suddenly stepped up a gear and gained another break with a hard hit from the baseline, which was followed by a great service game to claim the opener in 41 minutes.

The Queensland ace had won four games in a row, indicating that she had regained her stride, but service remained an issue, despite the world number one being noticeably aggressive on her second serve.

Blinkova was dealt more double faults.