As young Euro 2020 prospects, Phil Foden, Ryan Gravenberch, and Joao Felix have the potential to shine.

The upcoming European Championship will provide a platform for some of the top players in the world to demonstrate their abilities.

Despite the fact that Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Cristiano Ronaldo are household names, a young, less well-known player always emerges as the breakout star.

The PA news agency has put together a list of seven promising young players whose names could be on everyone’s lips by the end of the summer.

Portugal’s Joao Felix

Although Joao Felix may not be the most surprising choice on this list, the tournament might serve as a watershed moment for the 21-year-old.

He may now add his LaLiga title with Atletico Madrid to his Portuguese Primeira Liga winner’s gold and the 2019 Nations League trophy, but he can be lost in the shuffle in a side as brilliant as Portugal’s.

He has three goals in 16 appearances and will need to add to that when given the chance if he is to break free from the shadow created by Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes.

Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski

Although Juventus had a difficult season, there is no doubt that Dejan Kulusevski was a constructive influence throughout the campaign.

Before his spot in Sweden’s squad was announced, the 21-year-old winger scored and assisted in a 2-1 Coppa Italia final win over his previous club Atalanta.

He has 11 caps to his name, and with Zlatan Ibrahimovic out of the picture, Kulusevski is likely to be one of the players who attracts the attention of Swedish fans – especially if he has a good summer.

Holland’s Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch, a 19-year-old midfielder from the legendary Ajax academy, will be trying to make an impression at the Euros.

The defensive-minded teenager made his senior Holland debut in March, having already won two Dutch crowns and a 2018 Under-17s World Cup winner’s gold.

He won’t be in the team for the opening game against Ukraine, but he’ll be there or close to it. (This is a brief piece.)