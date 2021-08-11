As Yerry Mina begs him to stay at Everton, James Rodriguez reacts.

Yerry Mina has urged with James Rodriguez to stay at Everton this summer so that the Colombian duo may “create history.”

James is understood to be surplus to requirements for new manager Rafa Benitez, and is available to leave Goodison Park should a suitable offer be submitted, less than a year after arriving at the Blues after being signed by Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career.

However, Mina, his club and country teammate, has persuaded him to stay.

“I want you to stay here ( Everton ); we are going to make history here and in the national team,” Mina told James’ Twitch channel, according to Sport Witness. “We’re going all-in.”

The defender’s statements were met with a noncommittal answer from the midfielder, according to the same source.

“We are in a club that isn’t the best, but you can compete with anyone,” James allegedly said.

“Look at Messi; he’s now at PSG. Football changes a lot.

“Physically, I’m fine; this is the first time in months that I’ve felt this way. Football takes many twists and turns, so I want to have a fantastic season whether it’s here or elsewhere.”

Mina, who has been linked with a move away from Everton, then spoke about his own future, claiming that despite their shared mother language, he and Benitez had not talked it much.

“I’m inspired because new difficulties are approaching, new goals are being set, and I’m working and hope that this season will be full of success and victory, and that we will be able to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League,” he stated.

“I’ve only spoken with the coach a few times, but I’m hoping to develop a positive connection with him and help the team achieve its goals.”