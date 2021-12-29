As World Cases Hit Record, Covid Variant ‘Tsunami’

The WHO said Wednesday that a Covid variant-driven “tsunami” threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, as AFP data revealed that cases had risen to unprecedented levels around the world in the past week.

On Wednesday, highly transmissible Omicron pushed the US, France, and Denmark to new highs, with AFP’s total of 6.55 million illnesses registered globally for the seven days leading up to Tuesday demonstrating the unprecedented spread.

The estimates were the highest since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, highlighting the fast-paced spread of Omicron, with tens of millions of people suffering restrictions for the second year in a row, dampening New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“I am extremely concerned that Omicron, since it is more transmissible and is circulating at the same time as Delta, is causing a tsunami of cases,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference.

“This is putting enormous pressure on weary health personnel and health systems on the verge of collapsing,” he continued.

The outbreak, which is presently centered in Europe, is requiring governments to tread a fine line between enacting limitations to prevent hospitals from being overburdened and the need to keep businesses and societies open two years after the virus first appeared in late 2019.

According to a tracker kept by Johns Hopkins University, the United States, where Omicron is already overwhelming hospitals, had its highest-ever seven-day average of new cases at 265,427.

Because of a paucity of testing, Harvard epidemiologist and immunologist Michael Mina tweeted that the count was likely the “tip of the iceberg,” with the true number of cases likely significantly higher.

However, officials warned that, in comparison to earlier waves, the country appears to be seeing a decoupling between infections and catastrophic consequences, as evidence of milder outcomes under the new variation accumulates.

France set a new daily record of over 200,000 cases on Wednesday, more than double the number recorded on Christmas Day, and prolonged the shutdown of nightclubs into January.

Denmark, which now has the highest infection rate per person in the world, set a new high of 23,228 new infections, which officials ascribed in part to the enormous number of tests conducted following the Christmas holidays.

In addition, Portugal set a new record with nearly 27,000 cases reported in 24 hours, while Lebanon witnessed 3,150 new infections, the highest daily count since immunizations went into effect earlier this year.

According to studies, Omicron, which is now the most common strain in various nations, is associated with a lower risk of hospitalization. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.