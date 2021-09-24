As ‘WhatsApp chats’ emerge in a lawsuit, Liverpool make a salary ‘offer’ to Timo Werner.

According to information provided as part of a lawsuit in Germany, Chelsea forward Timo Werner turned down an early move to Liverpool in order to “fight for a move to Bayern Munich.”

According to Der Spiegel, the German international was heavily connected with the Reds in 2020, but data emerging from a legal action now say the club sought him in 2019.

Last summer, various rumors said that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp wanted the attacker to play as a striker backup to Roberto Firmino.

Werner had been playing for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, where he scored 34 goals in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the Reds ultimately decided against signing Werner and instead signed Diogo Jota on a long-term deal from Wolves.

Chelsea took advantage of this by paying the £48 million release clause in Werner’s Leipzig contract.

Werner’s agent Karl-Heinz Forster is suing his former associate Murat Lokurlu, according to a story in Der Spiegel.

A number of WhatsApp discussions indicating an apparent potential transfer for Werner in 2019 were supplied by Lokurlu as part of the financial disagreement.

Werner was in talks with Liverpool and Bayern Munich about a possible move in February 2019, according to Lokurlu’s lawyer.

Claim documents submitted Werner was promised a salary of over £10.3 million per year and approximately £21.5 million in bonuses by Liverpool.

Werner, though, is claimed to have signed a pre-contract deal with Bayern Munich, which was later annulled after the striker realized senior authorities at the club were not interested in bringing him in, according to Goal.

He subsequently signed a contract extension with Leipzig before joining Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea a year later, where despite winning the Champions League, he had a difficult first season in England.

“I have often wondered myself: was it right, was it wrong?” Werner told Bild in June, according to football.london.

“Now I can say that it was the best decision and the appropriate step.”