As West Ham upset Chelsea, Liverpool fans send Jarrod Bowen a transfer message: ‘Pressing monster.’

Jarrod Bowen put up another strong performance in the Premier League, helping West Ham United to a 3-2 victory over Chelsea.

On Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old scored his third league goal of the season, beating Edouard Mendy to bring the score 2-2 in the match.

With three minutes remaining in the game, a magnificent – or lucky – Arthur Masuaku strike secured three points for David Moyes’ team, but it was Bowen’s effort that drew the most attention.

The former Hull City midfielder has been linked with a summer move to Anfield, where he is respected by manager Jurgen Klopp and seen as a potential replacement to one of the Reds’ front three.

Diogo Jota is a wonderful example of a player who was brought to Anfield to improve his game, and it’s feasible that Bowen will follow in his footsteps if he moves to Merseyside.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Leominster-born midfielder is one of several attackers Liverpool has been monitoring as they ponder bolstering their offensive options next summer, and the club may be persuaded to act if he continues to make improvement.

Bowen had two assists in the Hammers’ 3-2 win against the Reds last month, and he’s done it again in a game against one of the title favorites.

Liverpool fans were quick to respond to his recent display of brilliance by stating that they are still interested in signing the West Ham star.