As Virus Fears Persist, Asian Stocks Fall.

On Monday, Asian stocks fell in light holiday activity as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus subtype lingered.

New cases have soared around the globe as a result of the highly transmissible strain, with countries resuming lockdowns, major sports leagues canceling matches, and cruise liners returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.

Even in China, where a “zero-Covid” campaign has generally kept infections under control, officials recorded 206 new cases on Sunday, a small number by international standards but the country’s highest in 21 months.

Tokyo finished 0.4 percent down, while Shanghai and Seoul were both slightly lower. For the holidays, Hong Kong and Sydney were closed.

“The market was pulled down by concerns regarding Omicron,” said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“The sense of concern over the development of illnesses (because to Omicron) remains strong,” said Yoshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

“The market also lacked vigor,” Horiuchi told AFP, “with the number of investors constrained owing to the year-end holiday.”

Markets swayed in relatively sluggish action on Friday before the Christmas break.

Following a slew of generally positive US economic statistics, the S&P 500 finished the last session before the long holiday weekend at a new high.

Consumers were in the mood to spend this holiday season, according to a research released on Sunday, with retail sales up 8.5 percent over last year.

According to the Mastercard SpendingPulse survey, online sales increased by 11% and in-store sales increased by 8.1 percent between November 1 and Christmas Eve.

Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Incorporated, remarked, “Consumers splurged throughout the season.”

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.4 percent at 28,676.46.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.1 percent to 23,223.76. (Friday close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,611.49, down 0.2 percent.

FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,372.10 points in London (Friday close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.5 percent to 35,950.56. (Thursday close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1319, down from $1.1335Pound/dollar: $1.3400, down from $1.3417

Euro to pound: 84.47 pence, up from 84.44 pence.

At $72.80 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate is down 1.3 percent.

Brent North Sea crude is currently trading at $75.88 a barrel, down 0.3 percent.