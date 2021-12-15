As Virus Fears Grow, Manchester City Rout Leeds With The Magnificent Seven.

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points as Kevin De Bruyne led a 7-0 thrashing of Leeds just hours after teams were given tough new measures to combat the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

After recovering from a case of Covid-19, De Bruyne put in a commanding performance, scoring two goals in his first league appearance since November 6.

Pep Guardiola’s team also scored goals through Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones, and Nathan Ake at the Etihad Stadium.

City’s seventh consecutive league win puts pressure on second-placed Liverpool and third-placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton on Thursday, respectively.

This season’s best win matched Liverpool’s top-flight record of 33 victories in a calendar year set in 1982.

“We’re pleased with how we’re performing. When you obtain these outcomes, it’s because each of them is exceptional in its own own “Guardiola remarked.

“Kevin is devastating in these types of games where everything is open up and down because he can do whatever he wants. He is quite essential to us.” It was Leeds’ joint-worst league defeat in club history, and the club’s shell-shocked manager Marcelo Bielsa said: “We’ve never seen anything like this before. There isn’t any justification for it. It is incumbent for me to accept responsibility.” Foden’s shot was deflected in by Stuart Dallas’s errant attempt to clear off the line in the eighth minute, giving City the lead.

It was City’s 500th Premier League goal in 207 games under Guardiola, a new record that exceeded Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool’s previous mark.

Grealish had only scored two goals for City since joining from Aston Villa for a British record?100 million ($132 million).

The 26-year-old headed in Mahrez’s cross in the 13th minute for his first goal since September.

In the 32nd minute, De Bruyne scored his first goal since October, completing Rodri’s defence-splitting ball.

In the 49th minute, Mahrez’s effort deflected in off Junior Firpo for City’s fourth goal.

With a thundering 20-yard shot into the roof of the goal in the 62nd minute, De Bruyne made it five.

Stones scored in the 74th minute, and four minutes later, Ake headed City’s sixth goal.

As the new Omicron strain strikes havoc, it’ll be interesting to watch if City’s resolute title defense survives without a brush with Covid.

The Premier League confirmed on Monday that 42 top-flight players and staff tested positive for Covid last week, the highest number ever. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.