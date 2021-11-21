As Virgil van Dijk sends a strong Liverpool message to Thiago, Sadio Mane terrifies Gabriel.

With a thrashing of Arsenal, Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Reds thrashed the Gunners 4-0 on Saturday evening, with goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino.

The result keeps Jurgen Klopp’s side within four points of league leaders Chelsea, and they have now scored 53 goals in 18 games across all competitions this season.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

It’s fair to say that both sides have turned to trying to bring Sadio Mane down.

Mane scored against Arsenal earlier this month against Atletico Madrid, demonstrating that the strategy isn’t working.

And when the Senegalese went too far in response to the constant targeting with a yellow-card challenge on Liverpool’s Ben White, Arsenal defender Gabriel stepped up to the plate not once, but twice.

Mane’s dismissive demeanor meant the Brazilian didn’t linger around for very long on both occasions.

On Saturday, Thiago Alcantara was at his imperious best, controlling play and basically suffocating Arsenal.

But there was a point when he needed to be reminded that his play had to have a specific speed.

Virgil van Dijk was seen whirling his arms towards Thiago, asking him to speed things up, even though the score was still 0-0.

The Spaniard clearly got the message, based on his superb performance.

Liverpool were without Roberto Firmino, who is currently out with a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, there were hints of the absent forward’s influence on the pitch.

Not least when, in the second half, Virgil van Dijk, after intercepting a rare Arsenal assault, proceeded to play a no-look pass from within his own area as the Reds attempted to clear their lines.

Bobby would have no doubt approved.

After the final whistle, Jurgen Klopp had the Kop on pins and needles.

After a convincing victory, the Reds manager joined his players as they marched towards the Kop to salute the home crowd.

And it appeared Klopp wouldn’t give them his signature triple fist pump until he’d made his way into the tunnel. “The summary has come to an end.”