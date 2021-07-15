As Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez’s absences are explained, five things were noticed in Liverpool training.

Liverpool are intensifying their pre-season training in Austria.

The Reds are currently on the outskirts of Salzburg, taking in the sights and sounds while preparing for the 2021/22 season.

Jurgen Klopp has four pre-season games to evaluate his players ahead of the new season, in addition to the training sessions available to him.

The Reds had yet another training session on Thursday as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

Here are five takeaways from the most recent meeting.

Right-back for Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to miss England’s Euro 2016 campaign owing to a thigh injury, but he is slowly returning to action.

Klopp stated on Wednesday that the 22-year-old is in good shape, but that he follows a different training routine than the rest of the team.

Alexander-Arnold has been spotted working among the rest of his teammates, indicating that his recovery from injury is progressing well.

Marko Grujic, who has spent the past four seasons on loan away from Anfield, is one player who Liverpool supporters will not have seen in a long time.

Many believe he will be sold this summer, but for the time being, he is working with the squad and improving his condition.

One photo showed him practicing alongside James Milner, who will no certainly have provided plenty of advise from his years of expertise to the Serbian international.

The goal of the training camp in Austria is to help veteran players improve their fitness, but there are also benefits for the younger players.

Klopp has included numerous academy players in his 34-man group for the trip to Austria, and will be hoping that each of them earns a place in his first-team plans.

Leighton Clarkson, a teenage midfielder who made his Champions League debut as a substitute in the away tie with Midtjylland last season, will be one of them.

Clarkson was seen exercising with Mohamed Salah, who, like Milner with Grujic, will utilize his experience to assist the kid in settling in and improving.

This summer’s pre-season is crucial for a number of players whose futures at Anfield are uncertain.

Takumi Minamino, perhaps more than anybody else, exemplifies this. The summary comes to a close.