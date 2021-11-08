As Villa Sack Smith, West Ham End Liverpool’s Unbeaten Run

On a day of great drama in the Premier League, West Ham upset Liverpool 3-2 to halt the Reds’ 25-match unbeaten streak, while struggling Aston Villa fired manager Dean Smith.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came within one game of creating a new club record of 26 consecutive games without defeat in all competitions, but three costly blunders from goalkeeper Alisson Becker cost them dearly.

In the English Premier League, Antonio Conte’s new club Tottenham were held to a 0-0 draw against Everton, giving him a sense of the magnitude of his assignment.

Liverpool went to the London Stadium unbeaten since April, but were disappointed to see West Ham jump them into third place in the table.

Alisson, the Brazilian international, had a bad day after scoring an own goal to put West Ham ahead early in the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold drew the Hammers level with a superb free-kick, but Alisson was once again at fault as Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma scored after the break.

Liverpool got a goal back through Divock Origi, but it wasn’t enough to keep their long unbeaten streak alive, and they remain four points behind leaders Chelsea.

Klopp, who was dissatisfied with several of the refereeing decisions, remarked, “However lengthy a run is, it will come to an end.”

“It looked like we lost a little of patience, and we weren’t as cool in the key moments. We can be better, 100 percent,” West Ham manager David Moyes remarked after his side nearly missed out on the Champions League last season.

He told the BBC, “This outcome shows that we’re genuinely in with a decent opportunity of contending for the top ranks.”

“You talk about me turning it around, but the way the players have gone about it, you talk about me turning it around. These players were close to relegation, and now we’re pushing for Europe.” Spurs fired Nuno Espirito Santo last week after five defeats in seven Premier League games and turned to Conte, who has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan.

A game devoid of clear-cut chances could have easily ended in another league defeat for the visitors had it not been for VAR intervening to overrule the decision to award Everton a penalty in the second half.

After Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dived at Richarlison’s feet and clipped the Brazilian, Rafael Benitez’s side thought they had won a penalty.

Referee Chris Kavanagh overruled his original ruling after a VAR review. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.