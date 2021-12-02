As Verstappen chases the title, Hamilton looks to extend the F1 race.

Lewis Hamilton will race in the first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, hoping to keep his ambitions of a historic eighth Formula One world title alive, thanks to the new engine that helped him win in Brazil.

On the streets of the high-speed Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Mercedes’ defending champion wants to accomplish a hat-trick, or see championship leader Max Verstappen suffer a setback, after straight victories in Sao Paulo and Qatar.

If he succeeds in reducing the Red Bull driver’s eight-point lead to just one, or even zero, in Sunday’s race, the title will be determined in a final winner-take-all battle on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

However, Hamilton recognizes that this is a risky undertaking and that he cannot afford to take any chances. If Verstappen wins and Hamilton finishes outside the top six, Verstappen will win the championship on Sunday.

“You simply have to be really cautious — more cautious than you’ve ever been,” Hamilton added, emphasizing the necessity of avoiding an accident.

He told Germany’s Auto Motor Und Sport, “You have to be ready to do everything it takes to avoid a collision, even if it means leaving the circuit.” “After all, you want to cross the finish line. You will collapse if you are overly obstinate in defending your position.” The 36-year-old British driver and Verstappen have already clashed twice this season, at Silverstone and Monza, and have had other near-misses in a roller-coaster season full of mishaps and squabbles.

“I made sure to avoid the incident in Brazil,” Hamilton said, alluding to his off-track excursion when a lunging Verstappen forced him wide.

“In cases like this, I would say I was always quite decent. Of course, things don’t always go as planned…

“And he’s not the only opponent to behave in this manner. Now that I’m a little older, I pay more attention to the personalities of the other drivers and their personal histories… Your upbringing has an impact on how you act. I make an effort to comprehend.” The tough circuit appears to favor Hamilton’s Mercedes, at least in theory.

The newly designed 27-corner track, according to Red Bull team chief Christian Horner, is both unique and unknown.

“From what I’ve seen, the track appears to be insane,” he remarked. “It’ll be a huge challenge, and I’m sure there will be lots of drama and excitement.” Toto Wolff, his Mercedes teammate, was upbeat as he looked forward to the next ten days, which will determine the season’s outcome.

“Both titles are up to interpretation, and both are ours. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.