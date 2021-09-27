As UEFA issues a new warning, Liverpool issues a Super League statement.

Despite assertions from lawyers that European clubs would be delighted with the ongoing fight conducted by Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, Liverpool has maintained their resolve to opposing the idea of a European Super League.

Liverpool was one of 12 teams to back the ESL idea back in April, with the project being released into the public domain late on a Sunday evening through a coordinated social media strategy, but the notion was quickly dismissed by fans, governing authorities, and the wider football community.

Because the proposal was so divisive, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and AC Milan all reversed their positions and apologized, returning to the good graces of UEFA and the European Clubs Association.

But, despite legal objections from A22, the umbrella corporation behind the ESL idea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, three of the clubs that had suffered the most financially as a result of the pandemic, remained committed to the ESL concept.

The three clubs have been in a verbal and legal battle with UEFA, accusing the governing body of European football of having an unfair monopoly over the game on the continent and obstructing fair competition.

The 12 clubs that made up A22 are still stockholders, the agreement they signed committing to the ESL is still in force, and legal action by Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus is still ongoing.

The continuous challenge to UEFA by Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus, according to one of the lawyers representing the corporation behind the European Super League, would pleasure the teams who tried to break away in the first place.

UEFA claims that the covert conspiracy was self-serving, and that it won a key victory over the dissident three when the nine teams that abandoned the ESL returned to UEFA and agreed to current and future financial and competitive punishment.

A22 also filed a motion with a Madrid court to have the financial and competitive fines imposed by UEFA on the nine returning clubs reversed in order to pave a smoother road forward for the next time the. “The summary has come to an end.”