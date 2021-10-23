As two major disputes erupt, Liverpool and Manchester United put together an united XI.

There has been much discussion over who would be included in a Manchester United-Liverpool team.

The Washington Newsday and Manchester Evening News writers selected their lineups before of the heavyweight bout on Sunday, with a few significant discrepancies.

Theo Squires of Washington Newsday chose only three players from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, while Rich Fay of the MEN chose five United players.

With Liverpool back to their best this season and Manchester United, well, not so much, putting up a combined XI is a very simple task.

Liverpool has the best goalkeeper, centre-back, right-back, and left-back in the world, thus they dominate at the back, with Joel Matip completing the rout.

If Raphael Varane had been fit and in top form for Real Madrid, he could have had a chance, but the Cameroonian is no match for Harry Maguire. One has Premier League and Champions League trophy medals, whereas the other only has a Championship play-off trophy. One cost £80 million, while the other was a no-cost transfer. And while one is having the best season of his Liverpool career, the other was responsible for four goals last weekend. Easy.

In a scenario of “here’s what you could have won,” Fabinho is the apparent first pick in midfield. Red Devils bosses must be sweating in the middle of the night for letting one of the best holding midfielders in the game slide through their fingers not once, but twice, when it’s been their problem position for at least four seasons.

To get the best out of Bruno Fernandes as the number 10, I’m going with a 4-2-3-1 configuration, with Jordan Henderson partnering Fabinho. Paul Pogba is a fantastic player, but he seldom plays in midfield in the Premier League, let alone in a more withdrawn role, thus Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard gets the nod.

Mohamed Salah is the finest player in the world right now, so there are no qualms about his selection, but Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever finishers, so he also earns a spot in the starting lineup. And, because he’s scoring, Sadio Mane completes the XI. “The summary has come to an end.”