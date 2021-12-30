As Tutu’s body lies in state, South Africans pay their respects.

On Thursday, thousands of South Africans flocked to a Cape Town cathedral to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the internationally revered anti-apartheid icon, who lay in a modest pine coffin.

At 0640 GMT, six Anglican clerics carried the Nobel Peace laureate’s coffin into St George’s Cathedral, where he had shouted against white rule and was formerly archbishop, and deposited it near the altar.

The plain casket, which was adorned with a little bunch of flowers, was in keeping with the much-loved rights advocate’s wishes for modesty indicated before his death.

On Boxing Day, the untiring spiritual and political leader passed away quietly at the age of 90. On New Year’s Day, his body will be cremated and his ashes interred.

On Thursday and Friday, his body will lie in state to let as many people as possible to say their final goodbyes. The lying-in state had been prolonged to two days “for fear of a rush,” Reverend Gilmore Fry told AFP.

As soon as the doors to the Anglican church were opened to the public, ordinary South Africans of all races and ages began pouring in.

Joan Coulson, 70, who arrived with her sister early in the morning to be among the first to enter, said, “We’ve come to pay our respects.”

Tutu, her “rock star,” was the first person she met when she was 15 years old. “I’d compare him to Elvis Presley,” says the author, referring to the renowned American rock and roll star.

A young girl, spotting a purple top, stood briefly in front of the casket, waving her braided hair and making the sign of the cross.

Before the casket, a woman wearing a purple Muslim hijab stood for a little moment. Other mourners knelt in front of the coffin and bowed respectfully.

In honor of Tutu’s purple clerical robes, purple has become the favorite color.

The church held a private service for the family, including his widow Leah, before opening to the general public.

According to Tutu’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, the coffin was opened for the family to view the body and they sung Tutu’s favorite hymn.

Tutu’s ashes will be deposited within the cathedral after a private cremation, and bells have been ringing in his honor for 10 minutes at midday every day since Monday.

Hundreds of people have visited St George’s since Sunday to leave flowers and sign a book of condolences for Tutu, who served as the Anglican archbishop of Cape Town for a decade until 1996.

After that, he led a perilous voyage into the South.