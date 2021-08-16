As transfer talks advance, Nathan Broadhead is expected to leave Everton on loan.

Sunderland are interested in Everton attacker Nathan Broadhead, with talks about a loan deal progressing between the two teams.

A deal for the Welsh youth international to join the League One team might be completed in the next 48 hours, according to The Washington Newsday.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is thought to have identified a number of forward targets in recent weeks, but Broadhead has suddenly emerged as the club’s top priority.

In December 2017, the 23-year-old made his Everton first-team debut, coming off the bench in the Blues’ 3-0 Europa League group stage win over Apollon Limassol.

In April of this year, he made his Premier League debut, coming off the bench in Everton’s 0-0 draw with Brighton at the Amex.

In the summer, the forward signed a new two-year contract with the club and was part of the group that toured the United States.

Broadhead was on the bench for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Southampton, but he is expected to leave the club for a second loan spell.

During the 2019/20 season, the Bangor-born Blues Academy graduate made 22 appearances for Burton Albion, scoring three times.