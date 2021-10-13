As top seeds fall in Indian Wells, Rogers outlasts US Open runner-up Fernandez.

Unseeded In what has been a brutal start to the week for the ladies seeds, Shelby Rogers upset US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a long three-setter at the WTA Indian Wells on Tuesday.

Rogers advanced to the quarter-finals of the combined women’s and men’s event in the California desert by defeating Canadian teenager Fernandez 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 34 minutes.

“It came down to who could dictate the points,” Rogers added. “Who would be the first to get possession of the points?”

“She has a great future ahead of her.” Today was a lucky day for me, and I’m looking forward to the quarter-finals.” Rogers will face Jelena Ostapenko, the 24th seed, who defeated second seed Iga Swiatek of Poland in straight sets.

After splitting the first two sets, Rogers broke a 4-4 tiebreaker deadlock with a backhand winner, then won the next two points to clinch the match.

The 23rd-placed team To set up the tiebreaker, Fernandez maintained serve in a long 12th game of the third set. She saved one match point and then took advantage of a lucky bounce off the net cord. When Rogers smacked a backhand into the net on the next point, Fernandez went on to win the game.

In a fourth-round encounter against Latvia’s Ostapenko, Swiatek became the latest top-seeded casualty, losing in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

In the 93-minute match, Ostapenko won 65 percent of her first serve points and broke Swiatek’s serve four times.

Swiatek’s elimination came just one day after No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova and defending champion Bianca Andreescu were eliminated in their third round matches.

The elimination of Canadian Andreescu means there will be no repeat champion at Indian Wells.

Swiatek’s exit, combined with fourth seed Elina Svitolina’s crushing 6-1, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula, has left only two women seeded in the top ten: Barbora Krejcikova (No. 3) and Angelique Kerber (No. 10) of Germany.

Emma Raducanu, the reigning US Open champion, was ousted earlier in the event in her opening encounter.

The WTA and ATP event is generally held in March in Indian Wells, but it was postponed for two and a half years owing to the global coronavirus outbreak. In 2020, there was no competition, and the 2021 event was postponed until this month.

