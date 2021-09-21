As Thiago’s injury is confirmed, Liverpool is expected to finish below Manchester teams.

For Tuesday, September 21st, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

The Manchester duo is expected to finish ahead of Liverpool.

While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team has been one of the most outstanding in the Premier League so far this season – they are joint-top of the table with Chelsea after five games – a statistical model has forecast that they will fall short of their title challenge.

That model was developed using data from the CIES Football Observatory, which predicts Liverpool will finish third.

The Reds would be ahead of Chelsea if their prediction came true, but behind Manchester City, who are expected to regain their Premier League title, and Manchester United.

The top four teams are anticipated to finish in the same order as they did last season, when Liverpool came back from a mid-season slump to secure Champions League football.

CIES’ model is based on a number of characteristics, including experience, transfer costs, and previous year’s results.

Thiago is a doubt for crucial Liverpool games.

Thiago Alcantara’s faltering Liverpool career is poised to continue after it was revealed that the calf injury he sustained in the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace will keep him out for two weeks.

On Monday, Pep Lijnders, Liverpool’s assistant manager, took up media duties ahead of the team’s League Cup match against Norwich City.

After hobbling out of the game against the Eagles, he was asked how long he expects the playmaker to be out.

He said, “Thiago, as the gaffer said after the game, it was a calf injury.” “I canâ€TMt say how long it will take right now, but it wonâ€TMt be tomorrow or at the weekend.”

Liverpool has yet to get Thiago’s full scan results, according to Lijnders, therefore the full scope of the problem is unknown.

The Reds face newly promoted Brentford on Saturday evening after their trip to Carrow Road on Tuesday. They then go to Porto in the Champions League before facing Manchester City on October 3 at Anfield.