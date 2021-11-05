As Thiago and new faces take center stage at Liverpool training, four things have been seen.

Liverpool are preparing for their next Premier League match, which takes place this weekend at West Ham.

In their penultimate match before the international break, the Reds travel to the London Stadium with the goal of maintaining their unblemished start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are presently second in the Premier League rankings, three points behind champions Chelsea.

Due to injuries, Liverpool will be without a number of key players for their journey to London, including James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino.

On Friday afternoon, Klopp got his players out on the training ground at the AXA Training Centre, stepping up their preparations for the match against West Ham.

Here’s a rundown of what we noticed in the most recent round of training photos.

Since his arrival on Merseyside six years ago, Klopp has always given the young players at Liverpool a chance.

This training session was no exception, as several rising talents joined the first-team at Kirkby.

Kaide Gordon was in attendance, having recently recovered from an ailment that had forced him to sit out for a while.

Tyler Morton, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Balagizi, and goalie Jakub Ojrzynski were all in attendance.

During the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, there was considerable concern about Alex Oxlade-fitness. Chamberlain’s

In the second half, the 28-year-old appeared to be with pain in his knee and was eventually replaced.

Klopp assuaged such fears by declaring the midfielder was “fine” after the game, and the newest training session photos back that up.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was observed taking part in the entire practice and appears to be in contention to face the Hammers on Sunday.

Thiago Alcantara was one of the players that returned from injury against Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard replaced Fabinho, who had also returned from injury, in the second half and played the final 30 minutes at Anfield.

Thiago was fully involved in the training session and will be vying for a spot in the starting lineup for the game at the London Stadium.

Since September 18 against Crystal Palace, he hasn't started a Premier League game.