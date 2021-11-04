As Thiago Alcantara admits, Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas explains the story behind his black eye.

Kostas Tsimikas, a Liverpool defender, has disclosed the cause of his recent black eye.

In the Reds’ 2-0 triumph over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, the Greek full-back was given an unexpected start.

In lieu of Andy Robertson, the 25-year-old made his eighth appearance of the season, playing the entire 90 minutes as Liverpool kept a clean sheet against the reigning La Liga champions.

However, at an open training session on Tuesday, the left-back was initially photographed with a black eye.

Tsimikas explained how the injury occurred in his post-match interview after putting on another all-action showing down the left flank.

“I think three days ago in one practice inside the pitch, I crashed with Thiago,” he joked on LFC TV Go.

Tsimikas has already quadrupled his number of starts this season after being limited to three for the whole previous season owing to injury issues.

The Greece international confessed that he has appreciated becoming more involved with the first squad after receiving numerous accolades for his efforts.

“Of course, I feel more significant today,” he admitted.

“I had a bad year last year, with covid and two injuries.” But I started the season with the team and completed all of the pre-season – something I didn’t do last year.

“Now I’m looking forward to the upcoming games, and I’ll prepare myself accordingly.”

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a win over Atletico Madrid, having beaten a group that contained Porto and AC Milan with two games to spare.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to the lineup that drew with Brighton last weekend, but he is adamant that the Reds will seek for six points from their remaining group games.

“It was quite essential to us, and now it’s completed.” “We’ve clinched first place,” he remarked.

“But we’re Liverpool, and we play every game to win, and the next [two]games will be no different.”