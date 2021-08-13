As theaters grapple with the pandemic, Disney Streaming is booming.

Disney said on Thursday that its internet streaming services have grown in popularity as it struggles to figure out how to release films as the Delta coronavirus type pushes moviegoers away from cinemas.

Disney+ subscriptions more than doubled to 116 million in the most recent quarter compared to the same period a year ago, while its Hulu and ESPN products also garnered additional subscribers, according to the firm.

Using blockbuster franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars movies and series, and Pixar animated features and shorts, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on an earnings call that telling “great tales” and winning fans is a priority.

According to Chapek, the pandemic motivated Disney to release select films on its streaming service when contracts and conditions permitted, with the goal of remaining adaptable.

“We needed to discover new means to bring our movies to consumers when cinemas were closed due to the pandemic’s protracted and unpredictable nature,” Chapek added.

“We will continue to use all available possibilities in the future, learning from each release and innovating accordingly,” says the company.

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for allegedly breaching her contract by releasing the superhero film “Black Widow” on streaming at the same time as it was released in theaters.

According to a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Johansson, one of Hollywood’s biggest and highest-paid performers, was entitled to a part of the box office earnings from the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster.

The film was supposed to be released in theaters last year, but it was repeatedly postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and it was finally released in theaters and on Disney+ in July.

In terms of the future of theatrical releases, Chapek stated, “We value flexibility in terms of making as many last-minute calls as we can.”

“We were not expecting Covid’s return with the Delta variation to have such a substantial impact on the market.”

According to Third Bridge senior analyst Joe McCormack, Disney’s practices regarding theatrical release of films will have a “significant influence” on the business.

He believes that releasing all of Disney’s films simultaneously on its streaming service may cut movie theater revenue in half.

In the quarter ended July 3, Disney reported a net income of $923 million, compared to a loss of around $5 million in the same period last year, when the pandemic forced the closure of its theme parks and other companies.

