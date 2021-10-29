As the World Series approaches Atlanta, chop cheer to welcome the Braves.

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves will strive to recover the lead in the 117th World Series by defeating the Houston Astros, who have gone undefeated at home this season in Major League Baseball.

The Braves will aim to rebound after a 7-2 loss to Houston on Wednesday, which tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Their fans will perform the contentious “Tomahawk Chop” cry, which some perceive as an insult to Native Americans.

“Realistically,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said, “you want to win two.” “However, if you can separate and return home, where we’ve been doing so well, that’s a plus.” In this year’s playoffs, the Braves are 5-0 at home. However, they have a five-game losing run at home in World Series games dating back to 1996 and 1999.

The atmosphere at home games, according to Snitker, is “amazing.” “The country of the Braves is genuine.” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has endorsed the Braves’ moniker “Native Americans in the Atlanta area are “totally supportive of the Braves’ initiative, including the chop,” according to a statement released this week. That, for me, is the end of the story.” President of the National Council of American Indians, Fawn Sharp, slammed Manfred’s remarks, stating the group has repeatedly warned the Braves that “Native people are not mascots” and that “dehumanizing and harming ceremonies like the ‘Tomahawk Chop’ have no place in American society.” The Cleveland Indians were eliminated from MLB earlier this year, with the team’s long-time nickname being replaced with Cleveland Guardians beginning next season.

Atlanta is in the World Series for the first time since 1999, and the franchise is chasing its first championship since 1995.

The Astros are in the World Series for the third time in five seasons, after winning a title in 2017 that was marred by a sign-stealing controversy and losing in seven games to Washington in 2019.

Astros slugger Jose Altuve stated, “I believe the secret is nobody in the clubhouse is thinking about becoming the hero.” “All we want to do is win.” In game three, Atlanta will start Ian Anderson, a 23-year-old right-hander from the United States, against Luis Garcia, a 24-year-old Venezuelan right-hander from Houston.

It will be only the sixth occasion in World Series history that two rookies will start, and the first time since 2006.

Garcia has had a week off since allowing only one hit in 5 2/3 innings in a clinching victory over Boston in the American League Championship Series.

Atlanta's best pitcher Charlie Morton injured his leg in the first game, thus the Braves will have to rely on relief pitchers.