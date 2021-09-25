As the World Cup quarantine row resurfaces, Klopp wants a “solution.”

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, urged “some type of solution” on Friday to avoid another club-versus-country spat over Covid quarantine regulations for World Cup qualifiers.

Brazil coach Tite has called up eight Premier League players, including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho, for the next round of 2022 qualifiers in October.

Because of the 10-day quarantine rule faced by returning visitors, Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for matches in nations on the British government’s “red” list.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations responded by requesting that FIFA suspend the players for five days before dropping their request a day before the following round of Premier League matches.

“We can’t just leave it like this and claim it’s not an issue. There has to be a solution. Yes, there is a problem,” Klopp stated.

“I know the appropriate individuals are working on it, but nothing has been determined yet, at least not in my opinion.

“When the Brazilians are allowed, or when they go, to the next internationals, we have a problem.

“At Watford, we play at 12.30 p.m. (October 16). The game in Brazil is on Friday night (October 15), so no one has probably considered it yet.

“I really don’t see how you can do something like this where no one reacts on time. We’ve got two issues. The first is the scheduling, which has always been an issue.

“TV and other people, like the Premier League, say, ‘OK, that’s how it is, they have to play, let’s see what we can do about it.’

“Another thing is that it is not good for the players or the clubs, and I hope the government finds a solution.”

This week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the potential of Premier League players being spared from quarantine.

Brazil recalled Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Manchester United’s Fred, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, and Leeds forward Raphinha on Friday.

Emerson Royal is also in the squad, having joined Tottenham from Barcelona on the final day of the summer transfer season.

Brazil has won all eight of its qualifiers and will face Venezuela in Caracas on October 7, Colombia in Barranquilla three days later, and Uruguay in Manaus on October 14.

The three World Cup games in September included Brazil’s match against Argentina in Sao Paulo, which was called off minutes after kickoff because to allegations Covid-19. Brief News from Washington Newsday.