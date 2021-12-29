As the WHO warns about Omicron, the world sees a record number of Covid cases in a week.

An AFP count found Wednesday that the world had seen a record number of Covid infections in a week, as the WHO warned that Omicron poses a “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.

According to an AFP tally based on national databases, case records for the highly transmissible variety have been found in various countries, and registered cases have increased by 37% globally from December 22 to 28, compared to the preceding seven days.

Between December 22 and December 28, a total of 6.55 million cases were detected, the largest number since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020.

The outbreak, which is presently centered in Europe, has caused governments to tread a fine line between reinstating restrictions to prevent hospitals from becoming overburdened and the need to keep businesses and societies open two years after the virus first appeared in late 2019.

Although studies suggest that Omicron, which is currently the most common strain in some countries, is associated with a lower risk of hospitalization, the World Health Organization nevertheless advises caution.

The total risk associated with the new variant of concern Omicron remains quite high, according to the UN health agency.

“With a doubling period of two to three days, the Omicron variation has a growth advantage over the Delta version, according to consistent evidence.”

Covid-19 has killed more than 5.4 million people worldwide, but the number of deaths has dropped to an average of 6,450 per day in the last week, according to the AFP report, the lowest since late October 2020.

The WHO emphasized that more information was needed to fully comprehend Omicron’s seriousness.

Its rapid spread “will continue to result in a substantial number of hospitalizations, particularly among unvaccinated groups, and cause extensive disruption to health systems and other key services,” according to Catherine Smallwood, WHO Europe’s Covid Incident Manager.

In the last seven days, more than 3.5 million cases have been reported across Europe, with the United Kingdom, France, Greece, and Portugal all reporting record daily case numbers.

The shutdown of nightclubs in France was extended for another three weeks on Wednesday, with financial aid to help cushion the loss of income over the Christmas and New Year period.

Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne told France Inter radio, “I can imagine the agony for these people and enterprises.”

On Wednesday, French lawmakers were set to begin discussing a new rule that will only allow those who have been vaccinated to enter restaurants, movies, museums, and other public places, and will no longer accept documentation of a negative Covid test.

Sports tournaments have been pushed back by Germany, Europe's largest economy.