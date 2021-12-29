As the WHO issues a warning about Omicron, the world sees a record number of covid cases.

An AFP count found Wednesday that the world had seen a record number of Covid infections in a week, as the WHO warned that Omicron poses a “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.

On Wednesday, the highly transmissible variety pushed the United States, France, and Denmark to new highs. According to the AFP tally, global recorded infections increased by 37% to 6.55 million from December 22 to 28, compared to the previous seven-day period.

The estimates were the highest since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, highlighting the fast-paced spread of Omicron, with tens of millions of people suffering restrictions for the second year in a row, dampening New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The outbreak, which is presently centered in Europe, is requiring governments to tread a fine line between enacting limitations to prevent hospitals from being overburdened and the need to keep businesses and societies open two years after the virus first appeared in late 2019.

According to a tracker kept by Johns Hopkins University, the United States, where Omicron is already overwhelming hospitals, had its highest-ever seven-day average of new cases at 265,427.

Because of a paucity of testing, Harvard epidemiologist and immunologist Michael Mina tweeted that the count was likely the “tip of the iceberg,” with the true number of cases likely significantly higher.

France set a new daily record of over 200,000 cases, more than double the number recorded on Christmas Day, and nightclub closures were extended into January.

Denmark, which has the world’s highest infection rate per person, set a new record with 23,228 new infections, which officials ascribed in part to the massive number of tests conducted following the Christmas holidays.

Although studies suggest that Omicron, which is currently the most common strain in some countries, is associated with a lower risk of hospitalization, the World Health Organization nevertheless advises caution.

“The overall risk associated with the new variety of concern Omicron remains extremely high,” according to the UN health agency.

“With a doubling period of two to three days, the Omicron variation has a growth advantage over the Delta version, according to consistent evidence.”

More than 5.4 million people have died from Covid-19 over the world, but the number of deaths per day averaged 6,450 over the last week, according to the AFP report, the lowest since October 2020.

Greece has prohibited music in pubs and restaurants until January 16 throughout Europe, where more than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the last seven days.