As the WHO calls for more efforts to end the pandemic, Omicron has risen to the top in the United States.

The fast-spreading Omicron variety of Covid-19 has now become the prevalent strain in the United States, according to health officials, as the WHO called for increased efforts to bring the epidemic to an end next year.

The new version has aided in the fueling of record case counts, causing several governments to revert to stricter restrictions. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has stated that he does not intend to “shut down the country,” as his press secretary Jen Psaki stated earlier in the day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron currently accounts for 73.2 percent of new cases in the United States in the week ending Saturday. It already accounts for more than 90% of new infections in several parts of the country, including the Pacific Northwest, the South, and sections of the Midwest.

With Biden scheduled to give a speech on Covid-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced that a mid-level, fully vaccinated, and boosted staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 three days previously after spending 30 minutes in close proximity to the president. So far, Biden has tested negative.

Despite evidence that it is not more severe than the Delta variation, early research suggests Omicron could be more infectious and possibly have higher vaccination resistance.

Since its discovery in South Africa in November, Omicron has been found in dozens of nations, putting an end to optimism that the pandemic’s darkest days are behind it.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, urged countries to redouble their efforts to help end the pandemic, urging for new year’s celebrations to be canceled since it was better to “celebrate later than to cry later.”

“Right now, we have to focus on putting an end to this pandemic,” he stated.

The European Union authorized the fifth Covid-19 vaccine from US firm Novavax on Monday, putting Europe ahead of the rest of the world in terms of vaccination and booster injection implementation.

The approval of the vaccine, which uses a more traditional technology than other Covid vaccines, has raised expectations that people who have been hesitant to get vaccinated may now do so.

Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson are among the other vaccinations licensed in the EU, and the EU has already agreed to buy up to 200 million doses of the two-shot Novavax vaccine.

“At a time when the Omicron form is quickly spreading,” EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, “I am particularly pleased with today’s licensing of the Novavax vaccination.”

