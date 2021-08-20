As the Virus Spreads Days Before the Games, the Paralympic Flame Burns Brightly in Tokyo.

The Paralympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday, barely four days before the Games begin, as virus cases hit new highs across the country.

On Thursday, the number of daily infections in Japan surpassed 25,000 for the first time, with the number of serious cases also reaching an all-time high as the country battles a fifth wave fueled by the highly virulent Delta variety.

As Tokyo prepares to host the world’s largest athletic event for disabled athletes, organizers have advised competitors to be extra cautious when it comes to virus rules.

“Today’s infection scenario is not the same as it was before the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 official Hidemasa Nakamura stated, “It has deteriorated.”

He told reporters after a meeting of experts to consider Covid-19 measures, “And the local medical system is also in a very tight condition.”

“When compared to Olympic competitors, para athletes are at a higher risk of developing more serious illnesses, therefore we need to be even more cautious.”

On Friday, flame-lighting ceremonies were held across the city without the presence of spectators, as the traditional torch relay was canceled due to concerns that crowds could spread viruses.

Several Paralympic fires have been handed from torch to torch in similar scaled-back activities across the country over the last week.

Top officials, including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, gathered in Tokyo for an evening ceremony to combine these flames.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am looking forward to being able to share the joy of watching para athletes from all over the world compete,” Suga added.

The Games will illustrate “that there is light at the end of the dark tunnel we have all experienced over the last 20 months,” according to International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.

Earlier in the day, a barge was used to transport a massive version of the red, blue, and green Paralympic agitos sign to the Tokyo bay region, replacing the five rings that were hauled away after the Olympics.

The Paralympics, which begin on Tuesday with about 4,400 competitors competing in 22 sports, will mainly mirror these conditions.

So far, 86 positive tests have been reported among Paralympic athletes, the majority of whom are employees and contractors located in Japan.

The Olympics, according to organizers, did not result in a major increase in virus infections in Japan, with only 546 instances discovered out of tens of thousands of athletes, officials, and media.

Organizers estimate that 88 percent of individuals in the Paralympic Village have been vaccinated.

Approximately 40% of Japan’s population is fully immunized.