As the US relay team crashes out of the Olympics, an Australian skateboarder stuns.

On Thursday, Australia’s Keegan Palmer won a shocking skateboarding gold medal, while the United States suffered a severe setback in the 4×100 meters relay preliminaries.

Ryan Crouser of the United States won the shot put with a new Olympic record of 23.30 meters, while Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won the men’s triple jump with a leap of 17.98 meters.

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica defeated Grant Holloway of the United States to win the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.04 seconds, sprinting through the last stages while the world champion faded.

Parchment, 31, remarked, “It’s crazy that I caught that man (Holloway).” “My coach told me to dash through the line, and I did just that.”

The Jamaican added, “I don’t think many people anticipated me to win.”

Team USA was dealt a bigger blow when their relay team, the world champions and pre-Games favorites, placed sixth in their heat and failed to qualify for the final.

Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker, and Cravon Gillespie became the first US foursome to fail to make the final from a completed heat, according to sprint legend Carl Lewis.

Kerley explained, “We just didn’t get the job done today.” “I’m not making any excuses.”

Palmer won a stunning gold medal in the men’s park event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park to round off the Olympics’ debut skateboarding program.

The 18-year-old achieved a tremendous 94.04 points in his first run before improving his total to 95.83, well ahead of silver medalist Pedro Barrios’ 86.14 and bronze medalist American Cory Juneau’s 84.13.

The first of Thursday’s 27 gold medals came in the men’s marathon swimming event, where Germany’s Florian Wellbrock won in 1hr 48min 33.7sec.

In the pool, Wellbrock and third-placed Gregorio Paltrinieri – who had glandular disease before the Games – had won bronze and silver, respectively, in the 1500m and 800m.

Also on Thursday, Kevin Durant’s United States play an Australian team filled with NBA experience, including Patty Mills and Joe Ingles, in their men’s basketball semi-final.

In the other semi-final, France, who surprised the Americans in their first game, must limit the scoring of Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks if they are to advance to the final.

The men’s 20km event has been shifted to Sapporo, hundreds of miles (kilometres) north of Tokyo, to avoid the capital’s oppressive summer heat.

Sapporo, on the other hand, has been experiencing its own heat wave, with temperatures reaching 32 degrees. Brief News from Washington Newsday.