As the US condemns ‘repression,’ a Belarusian athlete is offered a visa to Poland.

On Tuesday, a Belarusian Olympic athlete sought refuge in Poland’s embassy in Tokyo after being promised safe passage to Warsaw, while the United States chastised her team’s decision to send her home.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya alleges her squad tried to force her onto a plane after she criticized her coaches, and she fears for her safety if she goes to Belarus.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it would formally investigate Tsimanouskaya’s charges, prompting the Global Athlete organization to call on the IOC to suspend Belarus’ Olympic organization.

After arriving in Tokyo on Monday evening, the 24-year-old sprinter spent the night in Poland’s embassy.

After a “criminal attempt” to kidnap the athlete, Poland granted her a humanitarian visa on Monday.

“We have ensured that Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is secure in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, and if required, we will grant her the opportunity to continue her career,” wrote Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Facebook.

According to Poland-based dissident Pavel Latushka, the athlete was supposed to stay at the Polish embassy in Tokyo before heading for Warsaw, maybe as soon as Wednesday.

Arseny Zdanevich, her husband, told AFP he had escaped Belarus and hoped to join his wife “in the near future.”

By phone from Ukraine, the 25-year-old fitness trainer stated, “I believe it would not be safe for me to be there.”

Tsimanouskaya, a 200-meter specialist, chastised the Belarusian athletics federation for forcing her to compete in a relay. She said that her outburst resulted in an attempt to send her home against her will.

Since major protests erupted after elections last year that were deemed rigged by the West, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been cracking down on any form of opposition.

Tsimanouskaya was one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Poland has been a vocal critic of Lukashenko’s administration and has been a haven for dissidents.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken condemned Lukashenko’s administration of seeking to “perpetrate another act of global repression” by forcing Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to flee for exercising her right to free expression.

In a tweet, he continued, “Such activities contravene the Olympic spirit, are an affront to basic rights, and cannot be condoned.”

Lukashenko, who has been president since 1994, caused international fury in May when he sent a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania.