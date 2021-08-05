As the United States struggles on the track, an Australian skateboarder dazzles at the Olympics.

On Thursday, the United States suffered a major setback on the track at the Tokyo Olympics, while Australian kid Keegan Palmer won a remarkable gold medal in skateboarding.

The United States men’s basketball team defeated Australia 97-78 to advance to their fourth consecutive final, where they will face France, who surprised the Americans in their first encounter.

In its first Olympics, Spain won two gold medals in sports. Sandra Sanchez Jaime earned the first karate title at the Nippon Budokan, the spiritual home of martial arts, while Alberto Gines Lopez won the first sport climbing title.

The United States’ bad day on the track began with a startling flop in the men’s 4×100 meters relay heats and continued with red-hot favorite Grant Holloway’s defeat in the 110m hurdles to 31-year-old Hansle Parchment.

“I don’t believe many people anticipated me to win,” Parchment remarked.

The situation did not improve in the evening session, when no US runners were among the medalists in the men’s 400m, which was won by Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas.

Anthony Jose Zambrano of Colombia grabbed silver in 44.08 seconds, and Kirani James of Grenada got bronze in 44.19 seconds, nine years after winning in London.

Matthew Centrowitz, the defending 1500m champion from the United States, finished outside of the qualifying slots for Saturday’s final.

Shot putter Ryan Crouser, who threw an Olympic record 23.30 meters to retain his championship, and pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, who cleared 4.90 meters to win a low-key women’s pole vault race, helped restore some American dignity.

These golds helped the United States decrease China’s lead in the overall medals table to five golds.

The men’s relay team, the world champions and pre-Games favorites, finished a dismal sixth in their heat to miss out on the final.

Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker, and Cravon Gillespie became the first US foursome to fail to make the final from a completed heat, according to sprint legend Carl Lewis.

Kerley explained, “We just didn’t get the job done today.” “I’m not making any excuses.”

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won gold with a leap of 17.98m, the sixth longest in history, while veteran decathlete Damian Warner of Canada won gold with two days of sustained excellence.

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium successfully defended her heptathlon title, boosted by the withdrawal of British world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson on the first day due to injury.

