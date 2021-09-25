As the U23s game ends in triple red card drama, an Everton first team squad clue is dropped.

In extra time, there were three late red cards, a centre-back who became a striker, and all-around edge-of-your-seat drama.

Then it’s just another night of watching Everton’s under-23s.

On Friday evening, the Blues’ youth team faced Manchester United in Southport, knowing that a win would put them two points ahead of their opponents in the Premier League two standings.

Both teams came into the game with only one win under their belts, making it a crucial match that the visitors won thanks to an early goal.

United broke down Everton’s left flank, which has been a problem all season due to the lack of a natural left-back in the lineup, and Anthony Elanga was on hand to just tap in the cross for the game’s only goal.

However, judging the Blues’ young players just on the basis of the score would be a big insult to them.

David Unsworth’s team did not deserve to lose on the balance of the game. The hosts were the better team, especially after halftime, and could have scored on another night.

They might have scored if they had both of their primary strikers on the field.

On Friday night, neither Tom Cannon nor Lewis Dobbin were in the squad, with the latter being taken off injured earlier in the week during a loss to Leicester City.

The 18-year-old, on the other hand, liked a tweet wondering if he was in the first team on Saturday. Is it possible that you’re dropping a hint? Or simply having a good time while not being associated with the side?

Regardless, the young Blues were without their front two for the whole of the game, particularly in the first half. Charlie Whitaker has experience as a central striker, but it took the introduction of Rafa Garcia at halftime for him to really prove his worth in this one.

That is, until he was ordered to take an early wash.

Carnage occurred at the end of the game when Whitaker was fouled on the opposite side of the pitch from the bleachers, then shoved by another United player.

The young Everton player retaliated by delivering a punch. “The summary has come to an end.”