As the truth about Mason Holgate’s horror Everton cameo surfaces, he is running out of time.

There have been few cameos that have gone as badly for a player as Mason Holgate’s on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old came in as a late substitute in Everton’s midfield against Tottenham with less than ten minutes remaining, but was sent off in stoppage time after colliding with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It was a fitting conclusion to a dreadful performance.

The Everton defender committed more fouls than effective passes during his nine minutes on the pitch, and he was dangerously dispossessed in key places.

The performance could have cost Everton the game, and it did little to endear him to the Goodison Park supporters, who are losing faith in his ability to recognize his former brilliance.

Rafael Benitez explained the full-time substitution by stating that the necessity for fresh legs prompted the change.

“We’re having problems with the midfielders today because (Fabian) Delph has been outstanding in both the previous and current games.

“However, he hasn’t played in 10 weeks and has a yellow card, so we’ll have to make a change, and Allan has had flu and has been jogging a lot, so we’ll have to make a substitution.”

He stated of Holgate, “Mason, I believed, has experience playing in this position, is good in the air, and can pass the ball.”

Though Holgate has played in midfield before, the former Barnsley man is unfamiliar with the position.

Everton, then under interim manager Duncan Ferguson, held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford nearly two years ago, and it was his best midfield performance.

Holgate was named man of the match in that game, and he appeared in midfield again, albeit less impressively, in Everton’s Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Leicester City a few days later.

Since then, he’s only performed such a role on rare occasions, usually to fill in gaps in the closing stages of games after substitutes had been made.

In retrospect, the transition was destined to fail. This is because he entered a very different game on Sunday than the one in which he excelled two seasons ago versus United.

Everton used a 4-4-2 formation against United.