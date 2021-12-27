As the truth about Chelsea’s triumph surfaces, Pep Guardiola gives Liverpool great cause for concern.

It’s the end of another Premier League weekend, and Manchester City has earned another three points.

City’s recent form hasn’t been good for Liverpool, but you can’t count on other teams. It’s all about Liverpool’s potential.

City appears to have lifted the bar by winning all of these games in a row, which they have done previously. The concern is that they don’t appear to be about to make a mistake right now.

I believe that teams are nearly beaten before the game even starts versus City, and I believe that the same is true at Anfield when teams from lower divisions arrive.

It’s quite difficult to get anything at Anfield.

It’s a touch gloomy playing against Guardiola’s team, and it’s difficult to believe you’ll get anything.

Man City creates several opportunities and is capable of scoring five, six, or even seven goals each game. All of this is taking place without the use of a designated striker.

It demonstrates Pep Guardiola’s ability as a coach. Guardiola and Jurgen have both set the bar extremely high. All we have to do now is keep moving forward and hope for aid from somewhere else in the future months.

We have the ability to defeat anyone if we remain consistent. In most other seasons, a point at Tottenham would be considered a solid performance, but the stakes are so much higher this season.

The title is no longer in our hands, as City currently leads us in both points and goal differential. At the moment, they resemble a machine.

It’s nearly difficult for us to win every game between now and the end of the season. Along the road, we’ll need teams to beat City.

Given Man City’s current form, it will be extremely difficult for Tuchel’s side to reclaim the title if we beat Chelsea this weekend. In reality, a tie isn’t good for anyone.

It’s only the beginning of the year, so that’s absurd to say, but it just goes to show how high City’s standards have risen.

