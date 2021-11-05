As the truth about Chelsea and Man City emerges, Liverpool receives a new impetus.

It was projected before the start of the new season that this year’s championship race will be one of the tightest and most competitive in recent memory.

And after ten games, those forecasts appear to be correct. Chelsea now leads the table, with Thomas Tuchel’s side on 25 points after ten games.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are in second position, one point behind their London rivals despite being the only Premier League team yet to lose.

Manchester City, who lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, sits in third place and two points behind Liverpool.

While Chelsea is presently the club to beat, City and Liverpool do have a minor advantage in that they have already completed some of their toughest matchups of the season, at least on paper.

As previously stated, the average expected end-of-season placements for Liverpool’s combined opponents is 10.1, according to the FiveThirtyEight predicting index.

Only eight teams have had a rougher start to the season thus far. City is one of the teams, however the gap between them is only 9.9%.

Meanwhile, in between crucial clashes with Liverpool and City, the above highlights Chelsea’s beneficial start to the season, with only five teams having a better first 10 games on paper than the Champions League winners.

This could indicate that they are in danger of squandering valuable points in the coming weeks as they face more clubs who are expected to compete primarily at the Premier League’s top end this season.

Man United and Leicester City, their next opponents after taking on Burnley this weekend, are two of those dangerous sides on the horizon.

Liverpool will have to make sure they take advantage if Tuchel’s team falters in any of those games, reclaiming first place, which they’ll likely do everything they can to keep for the rest of the season.