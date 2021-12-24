As the trio goes missing and Andy Robertson’s bad luck continues, four things have been sighted at Liverpool training.

Liverpool will have more time to prepare for their next games after their Boxing Day match against Leeds United was postponed.

Due to a series of positive Covid tests in the Leeds camp, Liverpool stated on Thursday that the match would be canceled.

This has provided Jurgen Klopp’s team with an unexpected opportunity to regroup ahead of what remains an extremely hectic series of fixtures.

With the news that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones have all returned to training, the Reds have already got a triple fitness boost ahead of their next league encounter against Leicester on December 28.

But here’s what else was learned at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby at the most recent Liverpool session.

Andy Robertson has had a difficult few days.

The postponement of the Leeds game means he will miss the Reds’ first game of the new year against Chelsea, as well as their trip to Leicester City on Tuesday. He is currently serving a three-match suspension for his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

Scotland captain Steven Gerrard was set to return against Thomas Tuchel’s side, but he will now be eligible for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Robertson’s bad luck appears to have continued, as the left-back was photographed with a black eye during training on Friday.

Despite the great fitness news regarding Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones that came out of the session, there were a few noteworthy absentees.

Both James Milner and Naby Keita were absent from the starting lineup, having come off the bench in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City.

The midfield duo were initially rested for the last-eight fixture after starting last weekend’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur, but were called upon by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the second half.

Given the hectic nature of the Christmas schedule, it’s probable that both Keita and Milner were working outside of the main session as the Reds prioritize rest.

Thiago Alcantarara continues to be absent from Liverpool’s training sessions.

The midfield maestro appears to be isolating at the moment. “The summary has come to an end.”