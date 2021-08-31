As the transfer deadline approaches, Jamie Carragher declares his interest in joining Liverpool and FSG.

As the transfer deadline approaches tonight, Jamie Carragher says he isn’t concerned about Liverpool’s lack of summer activity.

In the summer market, Jurgen Klopp’s team has only signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, while several of Liverpool’s title competitors have splashed the cash on big-name players like Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish.

The Reds have also decided not to bring in direct replacements for Gini Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri, adding to the discontent among fans.

Carragher, on the other hand, is unconcerned with Liverpool’s quiet window and believes the club has placed a premium on avoiding “stupid decisions.”

The former Red told Sky Sports, “I’m not worried about that, that’s the core model.”

“The proprietors of Liverpool, Roman Abramovich, do not have the revenue of Manchester City, nor do they bring in as much money as Manchester United. So, since FSG took over, Liverpool has had a model that has worked brilliantly. They’re regarded as one of the greatest operators in the transfer industry because of the way they conduct themselves. In comparison to when I was a player, Liverpool does not make stupid decisions.

“Everyone expected them to buy a permanent centre-back in January, but they waited until the summer to get the player they wanted. When you see what Chelsea is doing with Lukaku, it’s a terrific signing, but Liverpool would not spend that much for a striker who is 28 years old. They would not have brought a 36-year-old Harry Kane or a Ronaldo-type player. They don’t do that and instead follow a series of procedures that have proven to be effective. It’s tough to criticize what Michael Edwards and FSG have accomplished at the club since their arrival.”

The club’s summer work has focused heavily on protecting the futures of its first-team stars.

Jordan Henderson has joined the ranks of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk in signing a long-term contract with the club.

Carragher acknowledged that he would prefer the team to sign another attacker before the deadline, but that the majority of the funds has been spent on keeping top players.

“I’d,” says the narrator.