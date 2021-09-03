As the Tokyo Paralympics near their conclusion, there will be a rush for medals.

As the Tokyo Games entered their last days, paralympians competed for the remaining gold in swimming and cycling, while Turkey’s women fought to defend their goalball title.

On day 10 of the competition, a total of 55 gold medals were up for grabs, including the men’s and women’s finals in goalball, one of the few Paralympic sports without an Olympic equivalent.

Turkey, the defending women’s champion, will face the United States, who came from behind to defeat Brazil in the semi-final on Thursday.

The Americans had trailed at halftime in three consecutive matches before winning, and US player Amanda Dennis stated her team “refuses to lose.”

“Nothing is going to stop us,” she declared. “This week, the word we used was ‘resilient.’”

Brazil was poised to face China in the men’s final.

Niels Vink of the Netherlands won bronze in wheelchair tennis quad singles early on Friday, defeating Japan’s Koji Sugeno 6-1, 6-4.

Vink, who set his sights on becoming a Paralympian after visiting the 2012 London Games with his mother, was the tournament’s youngest player at eighteen years old.

“It was the best experience of my life,” Vink said after winning gold in doubles with partner Sam Schroder.

“It’s amazing to win gold in doubles and bronze in singles. It’s insane to come home with two medals from my first Paralympics.”

Badminton and taekwondo, two new Paralympic sports, began a day after Peruvian Leonor Espinoza Carranza won the women's K44 -49kg

In the final, Espinoza Carranza defeated Meryem Cavdar of Turkey to win Peru’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I want to encourage all Peruvians to work hard and achieve their goals – dreams do come true,” she remarked.

With Espinoza Carranza’s victory, 83 countries have now won at least one medal at the Tokyo Olympics, tying the Rio 2016 record.

Craig Spence, a spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee, said the “strength in depth” of para sports is “certainly increasing,” but that there is still “work to be done.”

“If you look at the medals table, there’s a north-south gap, with all the developed nations at the top and the less developed nations at the bottom, and that comes down to assistive technology,” he said.

“We want to collaborate with governments all over the world to make assistive technology more accessible to everyone.”

Nathan Cesar Sodario Torquato of Brazil won gold in the men's K44 -61kg taekwondo event, defeating Egypt's Mohamed Elzayat.