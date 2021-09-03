As the Tokyo Paralympics near their conclusion, there is a rush for medals.

As the Tokyo Games entered their last days, paralympians competed for the remaining gold in swimming and cycling, while Turkey’s women defended their goalball title.

On day 10 of the competition, a total of 55 gold medals were up for grabs, including the men’s and women’s finals in goalball, one of the few Paralympic sports without an Olympic equivalent.

Turkey defeated the United States 9-2, putting an end to the comeback queens’ streak of second-half triumphs. In the men’s final, Brazil was poised to face China.

On the final day of competition in swimming, there were 16 finals, and US Paralympic star Jessica Long earned another medal to her already impressive collection.

She earned her 29th Paralympic gold in the women’s S8 100m butterfly, matching her age and surpassing Michael Phelps’ 28 Olympic medals.

Viktoriia Ischchiulova, a 16-year-old Russian silver medalist, described Long as “very cool” and “an inspiration” for her.

“I try to compare myself to her, not in terms of how many medals she has won – I want to win even more – but rather in terms of her technique, how she acts before a race, her endurance, and generally, how she is as a person.”

Pakistan’s squad earned its first ever Paralympic gold at the Olympic Stadium.

Haider Ali, F37 men’s discus thrower, commented, “It’s amazing to make history for my country again.”

“This medal will be really crucial for my country’s para sport.”

The 36-year-old is also responsible for Pakistan’s only two other Paralympic medals: silver in Beijing in 2008 and bronze in Rio in 2016.

In wheelchair tennis quad singles, Niels Vink of the Netherlands won bronze, defeating Japan’s Koji Sugeno 6-1, 6-4.

Vink, who set his sights on becoming a Paralympian after visiting the 2012 London Games with his mother, was the tournament’s youngest player at eighteen years old.

“It was the best experience of my life,” Vink said after winning gold in doubles with partner Sam Schroder.

“It’s insane to come home with two medals from my first Paralympics.”

After earning a second Paralympic gold, Curtis McGrath, an Australian canoeist who lost his legs in Afghanistan, told AFP he had no regrets about his time there.

McGrath, whose life was turned upside down when he stepped on an IED, stated, “I was hunting for improvised explosive devices, clearing the route for school buses.”

He went on to say, “I’m pretty satisfied with my contribution to the country.”

On Friday, the 33-year-old beat the wind and rain to win the men’s KL2 canoe race. Brief News from Washington Newsday.